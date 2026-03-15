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Silicon Motion new SM8008 PCIe Gen5 controller, 14GB/s speeds on less than 5W

Silicon Motion's new PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe SSD controller, the SM8008, is designed and built for data centers to deliver performance and efficiency at scale.

Silicon Motion new SM8008 PCIe Gen5 controller, 14GB/s speeds on less than 5W
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TL;DR: Silicon Motion's SM8008 PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe SSD controller, built on TSMC's 6nm process, offers up to 14 GB/s speeds, over 2.3 million IOPS, and under 5W power consumption. Designed for data centers, it supports up to 16TB, multiple form factors, and enterprise-grade security with NANDCommand technology.

Silicon Motion has announced the launch of its latest PCIe Gen5 x4 NVMe SSD controller, the SM8008. Designed and purpose-built for data center drives and enterprise storage, where NVMe SSDs are becoming the go-to option for the AI era, the SM8008 is all about delivering performance, power efficiency, and stability.

Silicon Motion new SM8008 PCIe Gen5 controller, 14GB/s speeds on less than 5W 2
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Built on TSMC's 6nm process technology, the SM8008 delivers up to 14 GB/s or 14,000 MB/sec with over 2.3 million random IOPS (4K) while maintaining a power draw of under 5W. NVMe 2.0a and OCP Hyperscale NVMe Boot SSD Specification Version 1.0 compliant, you've also got inline DDR4-3200 or LPDDR4-3200 to enhance power efficiency and affordability for large-scale deployments.

On that note, Silicon Motion says that SSDs with the SM8008 controller can operate continuously across thousands or even "millions" of servers. Although it's difficult to visualize what millions of SSDs in a data center would look like, the point is that with PCIe Gen5 speeds and power consumption of under 5W, this translates to "significant reductions in total data center power consumption."

With capacities of up to 16TB, the new SM8008 controller will be available in various data-center-friendly form factors, including M.2, U.2, E3.S, and E1.S. And with Silicon Motion's NANDCommand technology, there's end-to-end data path protection, along with support for enterprise-grade security.

"The rapid growth of AI and cloud infrastructure is driving large-scale server deployments," said Alex Chou, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Storage & Display Interface Solution Business at Silicon Motion. "While much focus is placed on accelerators and high-performance storage, every AI server relies on reliable, power-efficient boot storage. SM8008 is purpose-built for this critical layer, delivering Gen5 performance with enterprise-grade security while strengthening our enterprise portfolio."

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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