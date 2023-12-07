GTA 6 to make $2.7 billion with 38 million sales, beat GTA 5 first-year earnings by $1 billion

Rockstar could generate $2.7 billion from GTA 6 game sales alone in first 12 months on market, and potentially hundreds of millions from GTA Online.

Analyst's general consensus is that Grand Theft Auto 6 could sell tens of millions of copies in its first year of availability and generate nearly $3 billion in revenue.

GTA 6 is gearing up to be the most anticipated game in the last 10 years. Rockstar officially announced the game with an explosive trailer that has broken 122 million views in just 2 days. Gamers want to play now, but they'll have to wait: GTA 6 won't be here until 2025.

Analysts in the interactive entertainment field are busily updating their models for with GTA 6's projected performance and trying to fit their predictions into Take-Two's telegraphed earnings forecast. According to video games industry expert Joost van Dreunen, who cites various reports, analysts expect GTA 6 to sell about 38 million copies in its first 12 months on the market.

If GTA 6 is sold at $69.99, which it should be because it's a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S title, then full game sales alone could generate as much as $2.7 billion in 12 months.

This would beat GTA 5's initial 1-year performance by over $1 billion, at least in terms of the revenues that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games recognized through GTA 5's first 12 months of sales and monetization.

For reference, GTA 5 made $1.492 billion in its first quarter of sales, and a total of $1.658 billion in its first 12 months.

It's possible that GTA 6 will launch with its own Grand Theft Auto Online mode, and if so, then the game could make hundreds of millions of dollars more than this amount, potentially bringing GTA 6's full yearly revenues to $3 billion.

Historical record shows that GTA Online regularly generates over $150 million on a quarterly basis, with total GTA franchise earnings reaching a record-breaking $310 million in Q3'FY22 with the release of the GTA trilogy remaster.