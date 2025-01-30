Former Rockstar dev says GTA 6 won't hit 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox

TL;DR: A former animator for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 anticipates that Grand Theft Auto 6 will operate at 30 frames per second on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. A former animator for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 anticipates that Grand Theft Auto 6 will operate at 30 frames per second on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

A former Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 developer has said he expects Grand Theft Auto 6 to fall short of 60FPS on both consoles.

The former developer is GTA 6 and RDR2 animator Mike York who spoke on Kiwi Talkz and said he expects Rockstar will be aiming for 30FPS on both Xbox Series consoles and PlayStation 5. York said he doesn't know if Rockstar will be able to "pull off 60FPS," and instead, Rockstar will likely opt for locked 30FPS, meaning the game will never dip below that figure -- and if it does it will only be a few frames at most.

For those wanting 60FPS, York said, "But it can be bumped up to 40, 41, 52, whatever, and I bet you, like, later, once it's on PC, it'll probably get super optimized and changed and new graphics cards that come out, and you'll be able to run it at 60fps probably at that time." For comparison's sake, GTA 5 is currently running at 60FPS on PS5, but let's not forget that game released in 2013 and has had many years of optimization-focussed updates stabilizing its performance.

"I don't think [the] initial release it'll come out at 60fps unless it's getting those 60fps by [using] an AI upscaler thing like the PlayStation is doing, unless something is coming in and helping it get those 60fps," York explains. "I don't think it'll get the 60fps raw out the gate on a base console. PS5, for instance. Maybe PS5 Pro, or whatever, but I still don't think so."

It should be noted that York hasn't worked at Rockstar since 2017 and admitted that he doesn't know what is going on at the company and is only speaking from his past experience working on Rockstar titles.