GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB price drops below $400 in these Black Friday Deals

TL;DR: GPU prices are expected to rise due to memory shortages, making now an ideal time to buy. The MSI and PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB models are available for $399, below MSRP, offering excellent 1080p and 1440p gaming performance with NVIDIA's DLSS 4 technology and enhanced frame rates.

With reports indicating that GPU prices are set to increase due to the current memory shortage and price hike situation, now might be the best time to pick up a new graphics card, as we're seeing prices drop to below MSRP levels on select models for Black Friday. This includes the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB model, now available at its lowest price to date: $399.

The MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ventus 2X 16GB is now available for just $399.99 at Newegg.

NVIDIA released the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti earlier this year, with two models available - one with 8GB of VRAM for $379 and one with 16GB for $429. As detailed in our review of the 16GB model, the additional memory makes it a far better choice for high-end 1080p and 1440p gaming. In our review of the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ventus 2X 16GB model, we found it to be 23.5% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and 33.3% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in 1440p gaming.

The good news is that you can purchase the MSI GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Ventus 2X 16GB in black right now on Newegg for $399.99, after a $20 rebate has been applied. With 16GB models usually selling for around $430 to $500, this is a great deal. You can also pick up a PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card over at Microcenter for the same $399.99 price.

This PNY GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB GPU is now available for just $399.99 at Microcenter.

As a mainstream or mid-range graphics card, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti also benefits from NVIDIA's new DLSS 4 technology, which includes the new Multi Frame Generation. Using the DLSS 4 Super Resolution 'Quality' preset at 1440p, we observed an increase in the GPU's average performance across all games in our benchmark suite, from 84 FPS to 102 FPS, with no loss in image fidelity. In fact, in most cases, games look better with DLSS than with TAA.

And with Frame Generation, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB can also be considered an entry-level 1080p Path Tracing GPU, with it able to deliver a smooth 100 FPS experience in games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.