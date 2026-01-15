NVIDIA has reportedly ended GeForce RTX 5070 Ti production and it's now end-of-life

TL;DR: NVIDIA has ended production of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB graphics card due to memory shortages and rising GDDR7 prices, impacting the RTX 50 Series lineup. This move creates a performance gap between the RTX 5070 and RTX 5080, limiting high-end GPU options for PC gamers.

In a new video on how the current memory crisis is affecting GPUs built for PC gaming, tech outlet Hardware Unboxed is reporting that NVIDIA has ended production of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB graphics card. Citing various GeForce partners, including ASUS, we learn that the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti has essentially reached end-of-life status - less than a year after its debut.

We reviewed our first GeForce RTX 5070 Ti back in February of 2025, praising its 1440p and 4K gaming performance and DLSS-powered path tracing capabilities. The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is also a direct competitor to AMD's impressive Radeon RX 9070 XT, so its potential cancellation leaves a significant gap between the GeForce RTX 5070 and the more expensive GeForce RTX 5080.

The reason for the RTX 5070 Ti being shelved is fairly straightforward: it's a GPU with 16GB of VRAM, and with current price increases and GDDR7 shortages, NVIDIA is cutting back on GeForce RTX 50 Series cards with 16GB of memory. In fact, the report indicates that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB is also on the chopping block.

This would be a reversal of the RTX 5060 Ti's debut, with the plan to focus production on the 8GB variant while phasing out the 16GB model. In a statement provided to HardwareLuxx, an NVIDIA representative responded to the claims, stating that it will "continue to ship all GeForce SKUs" and that it's "working closely with our suppliers to maximize memory availability."

Either way, current availability and pricing for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti 16GB GPU in the United States have been volatile, with retailer Newegg currently sold out of MSRP models with most cards sitting in the $1,000+ range. Without the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, the GeForce RTX 5080 is the only real RTX Blackwell option for high-end enthusiast gaming, aside from the astronomically priced GeForce RTX 5090.