Corsair's new XENEON EDGE is a compact second screen for your case, desk, or display

Corsair has launched a new display that's a little different, the XENEON EDGE 14.5-inch LCD Touchscreen display, which can be used in several ways. With flexible mounting options, it can be placed inside your PC via a 360mm fan mount, attached to a side panel or any metal surface, placed on a desk, or mounted on an arm to sit beside your main display.

The Corsair XENEON EDGE features a 2560x720 native resolution with a 60 Hz refresh rate, and can be used as an invaluable tool for monitoring system statistics, such as CPU, GPU, and other metrics, while also serving as a dedicated window for communication and entertainment apps. Corsair notes that the AHVA panel is designed for clear text and sharp images with a wide viewing angle. And the five-point multi-touch capacitive touchscreen makes interaction a breeze.

Connecting the Corsair XENEON EDGE to a PC can be done via USB-C DP Alt Mode or a full-size HDMI cable, with support for both landscape and portrait orientations in Windows. Although it doesn't require software to function as a secondary display, pairing it with CORSAIR's iCUE software offers a range of utilities, widgets, and AI tools for the XENEON EDGE.

"Whether it's monitoring system temps and fan speeds, running a Spotify playlist, or keeping an eye on your Windows notifications, the XENEON EDGE is the ultimate utility upgrade for any PC," Corsair writes in the announcement. "It can be constantly customized as your information tastes change, and its bright display and mounting options ensure it'll be useful and engaging for years to come."

The CORSAIR XENEON EDGE 14.5-inch LCD Touchscreen is available now via the CORSAIR webstore for $249.99, with retailers set to stock this unique display sometime in Q4.

