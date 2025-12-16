Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop with Intel Panther Lake CPU to be unveiled at CES 2026

Thunderobot teases its new flagship ZERO Air gaming laptop will be revealed at CES 2026, powered by Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 'Panther Lake' CPU.

TL;DR: Thunderobot will launch its lightweight 16-inch ZERO Air gaming laptop at CES 2026, featuring Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs. This flagship device promises dual full-power performance, marking a new era in portable AI-enhanced gaming technology.

Thunderobot will unveil its new flagship ZERO Air gaming laptop at CES 2026 in just over two weeks' time, powered by Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPU.

In a new teaser video posted this week, Thunderobot's 2026 flagship "AI gaming" laptop will feature an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor in its new 16-inch ZERO Air gaming laptop. The trailer teases that Thunderobot's upcoming ZERO Air will be one of the first portable devices powered by the new Panther Lake CPUs from Intel, combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs.

Thunderobot's CES 2026 teaser describes the upcoming ZERO Air gaming laptop: "A machine? Not anymore. This is the awakening of a new era in gaming AI". Personally, I'm absolutely not a fan of putting "AI" on anything near gaming, but CES 2026 is going to be absolutely full of it... Thunderobot won't be the only ones, they'll be one of many with "something AI".

We do know that Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop will be lightweight at just 1.6kg, with the system offering "dual full-power performance" which we're surmising will come from the Intel Panther Lake CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU.

I don't think we'll see the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU inside, but rather something like the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU or RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, but we'll be on the ground in Las Vegas early next year for CES 2026, and we hope to get some eyes-on with Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop.