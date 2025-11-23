Intel's new Arc B390 benched: 7000 points in 3DMark TimeSpy, beating the Radeon 890M iGPU

TL;DR: Intel's upcoming Panther Lake CPUs, launching at CES 2026, feature new Xe3-based Arc B390 integrated GPUs delivering over 7000 points in 3DMark TimeSpy, doubling previous generation graphics performance. These early benchmarks suggest significant gaming improvements, with official details expected at the January event.

Intel's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs will be launching at CES 2026 in January, rocking new Xe3-based Arc B390 integrated GPUs, and now we've got some very early performance metrics leaks.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new post on X by leaker @OneRaichu, we're hearing that the Xe3-based Arc B390 is scoring over 7000 points in graphics run of 3DMark TimeSpy, meaning it doubles the Xe2-based Intel Arc 140T on Lunar Lake, and easily doubles the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M on the AMD Strix Point APU.

This is just a synthetic benchmark and not indicative of gaming performance, but we should expect some good gaming performance out of Panther Lake CPUs. Intel has promised that its new Arc GPUs with 12 Xe3 GPU cores will deliver "more than 50% faster graphics performance vs. the previous generation", so these leaked 3DMark scores are on the right track.

The leaker didn't state any settings on the unknown Panther Lake CPU that he tested, so we'll be waiting for some official results before getting excited. However, Intel has promised 50% or higher performance out of the Xe3 GPU, and the official reveal of Panther Lake is at CES 2026 which is in 6 weeks or so.

The team at TweakTown will be on the showfloor at CES 2026, and we can't wait to get our hands-on with some Panther Lake silicon.