Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop spotted at CES 2026: Intel Panther Lake CPU, RTX 5070

TL;DR: Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop features Intel's latest Panther Lake Core Ultra 9 386H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU, delivering 50% better multi-core performance with 30% less power. Its ultra-thin, lightweight design includes a 15.3-inch 1440p 165Hz OLED display and advanced cooling for high-performance gaming.

Thunderobot was something I sought out in the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2026 today, finding the company's new ZERO Air gaming laptop powered by Intel's new Panther Lake CPU, and a super thin-and-light design.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new Thunderobot ZERO Air gaming laptop is the next form of next-gen lightweight gaming laptops, with its new super thin-and-light design thanks to Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPU made in-house on its new Intel 18A process node, and the use of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop series GPUs, which are powerful, yet don't chew down a ton of power.

Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop and its new Panther Lake CPU enjoys a 50% leap in multi-core performance over its predecessor, and 30% less power usage. The new ZERO Air features the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H with 16 cores and 16 threads at up to 4.9GHz.

Read more: Thunderobot's new ZERO Air gaming laptop with Intel Panther Lake CPU to be unveiled at CES 2026

6

Thunderobot also uses a high-end cooling solution with dual fans and a Vapor Chamber vacuum chamber heat spreader, meaning you can be stressing both the CPU and GPU with high workloads, and the ZERO Air gaming laptop will manage just fine.

There's a high-end 15.3-inch 1440p @ 165Hz OLED display, with dual DDR5 memory slots and dual Gen4 SSD ports. The ZERO Air is just 15.9mm thick and only 1.58kg in weight, meaning it's uber-light to grab off your desk and slide it into your bag before you leave the house.

6

Thunderobot might not be as well known as some of the other gaming laptop manufacturers, but the new ZERO Air looks like an impressive piece of kit between its thin-and-light design, new Intel Panther Lake CPU, 1440p @ 165Hz OLED display, and RTX 5070 GPU. Can't wait to see if Thunderobot will send TweakTown over a review sample, as I'd love to give it a test spin in the near future.