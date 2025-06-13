Intel B770 was a Computex no-show, but Intel's dropped a heavy hint that the GPU's still coming

Intel has updated IDs in the Mesa drivers which were previously generic, but now refer to 'BGM-G31' models, one of which will hopefully be the B770.

Intel's higher-end Arc B770 graphics card looks like it's still incoming, after Team Blue made changes to update IDs in the Mesa drivers which previously referred to 'Intel Graphics,' but are now called BGM-G31. Of course, G31 is the long-rumored higher-end Battlemage GPU which could potentially be a bit faster than an RTX 4070.

Still don't think Intel's got a higher-end Battlemage GPU incoming? It appears that Team Blue just dropped a weighty hint that such a graphics card is indeed in the works.

Hopefully Battlemage will be more than a two-card range (Image Credit: Intel)

VideoCardz was on-the-ball enough to spot that Intel has updated some IDs in the Mesa drivers which previously read 'Intel Graphics,' but they now refer to a BGM-G31 product.

So, this is the long-rumored G31 GPU, and with four of the IDs changed, this suggests Intel might be preparing four different Battlemage graphics cards which use this chip as their engine.

And surely a couple of those models will be targeted at the consumer, right? That also seems likely, but we are admittedly getting carried away and jumping to a few conclusions here.

It would appear that something is happening with G31, though, or at least that it's still in the cards for Intel. What makes this seem more likely is that recently, rumors that Intel could release a B770 graphics card have returned to the fore.

Indeed, before Computex 2025, Intel was dropping hints on social media that it might be showing off the B770 at the show, but obviously that didn't happen.

We remain hopeful that a high-end Battlemage graphics card could still debut, and with the B580 already having impressed us, the additional hope is that the B770 will do the same.

The theory is that the consumer incarnation of G31 might end up slightly faster than an RTX 4070, and with the right price tag pinned on it - and Intel was very competitive when pitching the B580 - the B770 could be a real winner.