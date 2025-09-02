Left 4 Dead creator is finally creating a new co-op shooter inspired by the all-time classic

TL;DR: Mike Booth, creator of Left 4 Dead, is developing a new co-op shooter inspired by the original's dynamic AI, teamwork, and replayability. Currently in early development, the game aims to expand the cooperative formula, with limited playtests available for players eager to join the experience.

Valve's Left 4 Dead is one of those rare games. This near infinitely replayable co-op experience never feels the same, while consistently delivering a challenge and thrill every time you squad up to take on hordes of zombies. If you played the original back in 2008 on PC or Xbox 360, odds are you've got fond memories of the game's dynamic artificial intelligence and the mood and tension that it brought to the simple act of exploring the game's desolate and abandoned environments.

We've seen many Left 4 Dead-style experiences over the years: some fantastic like Deep Rock Galactic, and others that failed at almost every turn, like the hyped-up but mediocre Back 4 Blood. One thing is true: Left 4 Dead's creator and lead designer, Mike Booth, hasn't made this type of cooperative game since 2009's Left 4 Dead 2.

That is, until now. Mike Booth and the team at Bad Robot Games are developing a new co-op shooter that is not only inspired by the design and success of Left 4 Dead, but based on "what made L4D special."

Mike Booth took to the Left 4 Dead subreddit to make the announcement, adding that, "if you enjoyed the teamwork, tension, and replayability of my past games, you'll probably find this one interesting." And even more exciting, "it expands on the co-op formula in ways I've wanted to explore for a long time."

Although this new game is still in the "early stages of development," Mike Booth confirms that the team is opening up playtests to a limited number of players to help test and shape the experience. Naturally, the prospect of a true spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead is exciting to a lot of gamers, and with that, if you're keen to be included in the journey, head to https://www.badrobotgames.com/invite to sign up.