Ultra-rare Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti on eBay for $5000

You'd want Keanu Reeves to personally call you and call you breathtaking for $5000

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 9, 2020 at 06:29 am CDT (1 min, 12 secs reading time)

Remember when NVIDIA unveiled that ridiculously amazing custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card? Yeah, well someone is selling one of them on eBay for $5000.

NVIDIA made less than 200 of the custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards, where they were mostly given away during NVIDIA's huge competition. The company hosted a popular Twitter competition where they took in over 130,000 entries -- and picked people in pairs of two.

Some of the custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards have been selling on eBay for anywhere between $3000 and $4300, but at the time of writing there was one on eBay for a wallet-busting $5000. For that, I'd want Keanu Reeves to personally call me up and call me "breathtaking"... right? Keanu?? Call me later, kay?

