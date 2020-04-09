Ultra-rare Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti on eBay for $5000
You'd want Keanu Reeves to personally call you and call you breathtaking for $5000
Remember when NVIDIA unveiled that ridiculously amazing custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics card? Yeah, well someone is selling one of them on eBay for $5000.
NVIDIA made less than 200 of the custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards, where they were mostly given away during NVIDIA's huge competition. The company hosted a popular Twitter competition where they took in over 130,000 entries -- and picked people in pairs of two.
Some of the custom GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition graphics cards have been selling on eBay for anywhere between $3000 and $4300, but at the time of writing there was one on eBay for a wallet-busting $5000. For that, I'd want Keanu Reeves to personally call me up and call me "breathtaking"... right? Keanu?? Call me later, kay?
