Skyblivion confirmed for 2025, will support GOG's new one-click modding

Skyblivion, the ambitious mod that has been in development for over a decade, is laucnhing later this year as part of GOG's new One-Click Mod system.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Skyblivion is a fan-made total conversion mod for Skyrim, fully remaking The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with redesigned combat, leveling, and diverse biomes. Launching later this year, it will support GOG’s One-Click Mod system, simplifying installation and enhancing accessibility for PC gamers. Skyblivion is a fan-made total conversion mod for Skyrim, fully remaking The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion with redesigned combat, leveling, and diverse biomes. Launching later this year, it will support GOG’s One-Click Mod system, simplifying installation and enhancing accessibility for PC gamers.

Skyblivion is a total conversion fan-made mod for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim that also happens to be a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Unlike the recent Oblivion Remastered release, from Bethesda and Virtuos, which is essential Oblivion with modern Unreal Engine 5-powered visuals, Skyblivion is a remake that aims to improve and even redesign the core game.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This means redesigned combat, leveling, revamped dungeons, more diverse biomes to explore, and more. Skyblivion is one of the most ambitious mod projects currently in development, and it's on track for release later this year. It will also be compatible with GOG One-Click Mod, a new mod integration feature for GOG that aims to make installing and playing mods as easy as clicking install on a game.

One of the hardest parts of trying out a new mod is accessibility, knowing how to install it, and knowing what steps need to be taken to ensure it doesn't break the game. GOG One-Click Mod is a new system for the GOG storefront and GOG Galaxy app that removes the frustration by simplifying the process to a 'click install and then play'.

It already supports the Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4, DOOM 3: Phobos, and the Unofficial Path mod that turns Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines into a playable experience. The GOG team notes that every mod that becomes part of the GOG One-Click Mod system is tested to ensure that it's safe to use and works as intended.

This will make it much easier for PC gamers to jump into Skyblivion when it launches, a mod that has been a long time coming. Development began way back in 2012, and since then, hundreds of volunteers and fans have been contributing to the project that has rebuilt the entirety of the game's Cyrodill location in Skyrim - every brick, every tree, and every Troll.