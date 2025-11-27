Steam's first ever Black Friday Sale includes deals on 2025's biggest games

TL;DR: Steam's Black Friday Sale offers significant discounts on thousands of games, including 20% off the Steam Deck 256GB LCD handheld. Highlights include DOOM: The Dark Ages at 50% off, Borderlands 4 at 20% off, and major titles like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 also heavily discounted.

With all of its seasonal sales events, Steam doesn't really do Black Friday Sales - until now. With significant savings covering thousands of games, plus a great deal on the Steam Deck 256GB LCD handheld (it's 20% off and on sale for $319.20 USD), it's also great to see that there are big discounts on games that are still pretty fresh. Probably the best deal on a massive 2025 release is DOOM: The Dark Ages, which is 50% off at $34.99 USD.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, one of the best-selling games of 2025, is on sale, image credit: Bethesda.

id Software's third game in its modern re-imagined DOOM trilogy shifts the focus to a more grounded and fast-paced melee and gun combat flow that includes a versatile shield, alongside an expanded focus on telling a cinematic story as you take control of the DOOM Slayer in a medieval sci-fi fantasy world. Visually, it's also one of the most impressive releases of 2025, thanks to its ray-traced lighting effects and id Software's world-class engine technology.

Although it's a single-player only game, DOOM: The Dark Ages recently received a significant update that expanded the options, features, and flow of the post-campaign Ripatorium arena mode. This is definitely a game made for FPS fans; however, it's not the only major 2025 FPS game on sale as part of Steam's Black Friday Sales.

That would be Gearbox Software's Borderlands 4, which launched a couple of months ago, so it's even fresher on the scene than DOOM: The Dark Ages. And with that, the discount here is a little more modest with Borderlands 4 currentlyon sale for $55.99, 20% off its $69.99 price.

Going back to the Bethesda camp, one of this year's best sellers, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, is also on sale with a sizable 33% discount, bringing its price down to $33.49. And when it comes to a couple of heavy hitters from 2024, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently on sale for $23.99 with a big 60% discount, with Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT 40% off and on sale for $35.99.

Of course, these deals only scratch the surface, so if you're looking for a great deal on your next PC game, be sure to check out the Steam Black Friday Sale.