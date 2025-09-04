The latest addition to my desk is a Moonbase, and I couldn't live without it

One of the latest additions to my desk workspace is the new Genk Moonbase, a 7-in-1 supercharging station that provides awesome utility in style.
Now that almost every device has made its way up to the USB-C standard, including Apple's latest devices, thanks to the EU, charging across different branded devices has never been easier. However, now that most devices are charging with USB-C and are capable of fast-charging at various speeds, users with numerous devices, such as myself, are running into the problem of being unable to fast-charge several devices simultaneously. This problem can be overcome by taking up many ports within a power board, which can be hard to access or ugly when placed on a desk.
But what if there was a simpler, cleaner option that also added some style to your desktop space?
Introducing desktop charging stations, and more specifically, Genki's Moonbase 7-in-1 supercharger. The Moonbase solves all of those problems in one simple, stylish device, with the end featuring 4x USB-C ports that range from 30W all the way up to 140W, making the Moonbase perfect for charging laptops, smartphones, headphones, and any other device.
Additionally, if you need more charging than the 4x USB-C ports, there are three sockets located on the top of the Moonbase. These sockets can be used for whatever you like. I have been using them to power my monitor that I run on a monitor arm, freeing up some cables running to my master power board, and also the various other devices that don't use USB-C to charge.
So, not only does the Moonbase solve a lot of charging problems with a single device, it is also very stylish, especially compared to other charging stations on the market. The Moonbase from Genki is priced at $119.99, and can be checked on the website listing here.