ASML rumored to charge up to $700 million per next-gen Hyper-NA EUV machine by 2030

ASML is reportedly set to charge $700 million for each of its next-generation Hyper-NA EUV lithography machines, which hit the market in 2030.

ASML leads the semiconductor world with its High-NA EUV lithography machines, which reportedly cost $380 million a pop... but its next-generation Hyper-NA EUV lithography machines will reportedly cost over $700 million when they're unleashed in 2030.

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that ASML's expensive EUV lithography machine prices are a "huge burden for customers" with conventional EUV machines costing around $181 million each, its next-gen High-NA EUV lithography machines has doubled to nearly $370 million... but now its future-gen Hyper-NA EUV lithography machines are expected to sell for as high as $724 million.

According to Ctee's sources, "relevant people" in the semiconductor industry said that TSMC introduced EUV machines later than Samsung in the past, with TSMC reducing the investment burden caused by the new High-NA EUV lithography machines by using existing equipment, and upgrading to multi-patterning.

TSMC itself has said that next-gen EUV machines are too expensive, even with their fabs going nuts 24/7 pumping out the best chips for companies like Apple, AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and more.

NEWS SOURCE:ctee.com.tw

