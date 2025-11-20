NVIDIA Q3 2025 results: $57 billion revenue, Blackwell AI GPU sales are 'off the charts'

NVIDIA reports its Q3 2025 financial results with (another) record $57 billion in revenue, with Blackwell AI GPU sales 'off the charts', says Jensen.

TL;DR: NVIDIA reported a record $57 billion revenue in Q3 FY26, driven by surging demand for Blackwell AI systems and sold-out cloud GPUs. The company projects $65 billion in Q4 and remains on track to meet its $500 billion revenue forecast by fiscal year 2026, fueled by expanding AI compute needs and upcoming Rubin AI GPUs.

NVIDIA has just posted its Q3 FY26 financial results, with the company pulling in a record $57 billion in revenue, and projecting to hit an even bigger $65 billion in Q4 FY2026.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During the earnings call, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said that the company is seeing "record-level" demand for Blackwell AI systems, adding: "Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out. Compute demand keeps accelerating and compounding across training and inference -- each growing exponentially. We've entered the virtuous cycle of AI. The AI ecosystem is scaling fast -- with more new foundation model makers, more AI startups, across more industries, and in more countries. AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once".

One of the big questions that NVIDIA was asked was for its upcoming quarters, and whether the company would meet the $500 billion projection that Jensen said recently at GTC Washington 2025.

NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress said during the Q3 earnings call: "We are working into our $500 billion forecast. And we are on track for that as we have finished some of the quarters, and now we have several quarters now in front of us to take us through the end of calendar year '26. The number will grow. And we will achieve, I'm sure, additional needs for compute that will be shippable by fiscal year '26".

NVIDIA will be launching its next-generation Rubin AI GPU family in 2026, so if we think revenues are high now... expect 2026 to be a phenomenal year for the company.