NVIDIA's financial results show record quarterly revenue of $68 billion, driven by AI

NVIDIA's record Data Center revenue for the quarter and the year continues to surpass expectations, and shows no signs of slowing down.

TL;DR: NVIDIA reported a record $68.1 billion quarterly revenue, driven by a 75% surge in Data Center sales fueled by AI demand. The company's advanced accelerated computing platforms, including the upcoming Vera Rubin, support major cloud providers and position NVIDIA as a dominant force in AI infrastructure and chip markets.

NVIDIA has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year, which saw the company generate a record $68.1 billion in revenue. This is up 20% from the third quarter and 73% from the same period a year ago, and is driven primarily by NVIDIA's record Data Center segment revenue of $62.3 billion.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

This too was up 75% from a year ago, showing that the AI boom and appetite for the company's "accelerated computing and AI" are growing. NVIDIA's Data Center revenue for the full year also increased by 68% to a record $193.7 billion.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially, the agentic AI inflection point has arrived," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today, delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token, and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further."

The NVIDIA Rubin platform is set to begin deployment in the near future with "up to a 10x reduction in inference token cost." NVIDIA confirms that its first set of customers for the Blackwell successor includes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

In fact, with partnerships with companies like Anthropic, CoreWeave, Meta, and others, it is expecting an even bigger first quarter in the new fiscal year 2027, with revenue expected to hit $78 billion. And this is without "any Data Center compute revenue from China."

Amid speculation of an AI bubble, NVIDIA has continued to beat Wall Street earnings expectations, showcasing its resilience and dominance in the space. With around $120 billion in profit for the year, NVIDIA technology is essentially the backbone of the AI industry and chip market.