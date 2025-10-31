Half-Life 3 optimization going well, rumor has it Valve will announce the game in a tweet SOON

HLX development is going well according to the latest leaks, with Valve reportedly set to announce Half-Life 3 with an easy tweet.

Valve is reportedly closer than ever to the announcement of Half-Life 3, with insider Tyler McVicker saying HLX development could've reached a new stage, and that Half-Life 3 would be announced with a simple tweet.

In his latest video, McVicker deep dives into the latest Source 2 engine inside of the Counter-Strike 2 October 15 update, where he says there are new systems and features that are in it, that aren't being used in any other game that Valve has powered by the Source engine.

The latest update is filled with optimizations and polishing, with Valve introducing an automated process that cleans system resources, changes to the sound simulation and liquid simulation systems, and more. The biggest tease is that McVicker shoots down any rumors that suggest Valve will make the big Half-Life 3 announcement at The Game Awards on December 11, and that the huge Half-Life 3 reveal would happen from Valve, in a single tweet.

Half-Life 3 being announced out of nowhere through a tweet would send shockwaves across the entire gaming industry, and more excitedly, we could see Valve fully release HL3 within a couple of weeks of its announcement, so we wouldn't be waiting months and months for its release after it gets announced.

We could see Valve announce Half-Life 3 sometime in November, which is just weeks away, and if released before Christmas, would be the biggest release of the last decade... the only one could beat it is Grand Theft Auto 6.