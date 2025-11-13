AMD FSR Redstone is in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as Ray Generation tech debuts for RX 9000 GPUs

The first part of FSR Redstone has arrived, and AMD's equivalent of NVIDIA's Ray Reconstruction aims to bolster ray tracing considerably in the shooter.

TL;DR: AMD has revealed that FSR Redstone's first feature, Ray Generation, will debut tomorrow with the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, but it'll be exclusively for RX 9000 GPUs. It'll use machine learning to deliver better ray tracing, removing noise and artifacts, and ensuring the process is more performant. Other Redstone tech will be rolled out soon enough, perhaps, with the big piece of the puzzle being FSR Frame Generation to rival Nvidia's MFG.

AMD has dropped a surprise with the launch of the first feature from FSR Redstone, its suite of AI technologies for boosting game performance, announcing that Ray Generation is arriving with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

As VideoCardz reports, Black Ops 7 is out tomorrow sporting the new tech which aims to deliver better ray tracing for RX 9000 graphics cards - yes, it's exclusive to the current-gen RDNA 4 models.

The central thrust with this is to "augment visual content before upscaling for sharper, more realistic gameplay" and to boost ray tracing in terms of the results, and impact on performance, by using machine learning.

As AMD put it when revealing the its Redstone technologies:

"FSR Ray Regeneration: Infers and restores full-quality ray-traced detail from sparse samples, delivering sharp, noise-free visuals with reduced rendering cost."

The idea, then, is to clean up ray-traced visuals so they are free of artifacts and noise, so you get corruption-free, more realistic lighting and reflections in your game.

Or, as AMD's VP of Computing and Graphics, Jack Huynh, put it on X:

"Imagine spotting your opponent's reflection rippling in a puddle beneath your feet as every ray of light is rendered with stunning precision."

It's the equivalent of NVIDIA's Ray Reconstruction, and it's going to be exciting to see how much difference this will make with Black Ops 7.

As well as Ray Regeneration, Redstone will eventually pack FSR Radiance Caching (pepping up lighting), and FSR Frame Generation which is Team Red's answer to NVIDIA's MFG for even faster frame rates.

Presumably the rest of these goodies will be on a phased rollout, building on top of FSR 4 as it stands. For now, though, all we get to see is Ray Regeneration. It's likely that the whole bundle of Redstone tech will be for RX 9000 GPUs only, at least initially anyway - but that could change down the line, and a lot of RDNA 3 GPU owners have got their fingers crossed on that score.