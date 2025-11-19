AMD's big FSR Redstone update for Radeon GPUs is set to arrive on December 10

AMD has finally set a date for its big FSR Redstone presentation and reveal, new AI-powered tech that will be exclusive to the Radeon RX 9000 Series.

TL;DR: AMD will launch its FSR Redstone update on December 10, enhancing RDNA 4 Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs with four AI-driven technologies, including Ray Regeneration and AI Super Resolution. This suite aims to improve ray-traced effects and image fidelity, competing directly with NVIDIA DLSS in next-gen gaming performance.

AMD's SVP and General Manager of the Computing and Graphics Group, Jack Huynh, has taken to social media to confirm that the company's big FSR Redstone update for the RDNA 4 generation of Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards is set to premiere on December 10.

FSR Redstone consists of four separate AI technologies that will see the company's FSR 4 suite effectively catch up to NVIDIA DLSS in terms of functionality. One of these technologies, Ray Regeneration, is akin to NVIDIA's DLSS Ray Reconstruction, an AI-powered denoiser that dramatically improves the fidelity of ray-traced effects in games.

A special preview of FSR Redstone's Ray Regeneration is currently available to experience in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on PC, where it pairs with the game's ray-traced reflections to improve the image quality for Radeon RX 9000 Series owners. Based on this December 10 announcement, all four FSR 'Redstone' features could potentially go live that day. Either that or we'll get information on which games will support the new technology and when gamers can expect updates.

For those that need a refresher, FSR Redstone includes.

Neural Radiance Caching, which leverages AI to compute complex ray-traced lighting effects to enhance the detail and quality of RT effects such as shadows and ambient occlusion.

Ray Regeneration, an AI-powered denoiser that, like NVIDIA's DLSS Ray Reconstruction, improves the fidelity of RT effects such as ray-traced reflections.

AI Super Resolution, which is essentially AMD's new FSR 4, uses a new advanced AI model for upscaling, improving image fidelity compared to previous FSR models.

AI Frame Generation is an AI-powered replacement for AMD's existing Frame Generation technology that promises improved performance, latency, and image fidelity.

Ultimately, the FSR Redstone suite of technologies will benefit games that use path tracing or full ray tracing, so we expect AMD to launch its new tech in games like DOOM: The Dark Ages, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Cyberpunk 2077. The expectation is that FSR Redstone will be exclusive to the RDNA 4 generation of GPUs, which includes the new flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, due to the architecture's advanced AI capabilities and ray-tracing hardware.