AMD says it's already working hard on bringing AI-powered FSR 4 to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Next-generation machine learning-based FSR is inbound for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 already - could it be the first game to support FSR 4?

TLDR: AMD hinted that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 might be the first game to feature its next-gen FSR, likely FSR 4, which will use AI for the first time. AMD is collaborating with Activision to enhance the game experience with FSR 3.1 and future AI-based FSR. * Based on the content by Darren Allan below.

AMD has dropped a heavy hint that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 could be the first game to get its next-gen FSR (presumably FSR 4) that'll leverage AI for the first time.

If Black Ops 6 isn't the first, the game is certainly getting this tech, as AMD's Jack Huynh, who heads up Team Red's Computing & Graphics group, made clear as part of the reveal of the new Ryzen 9800X3D on YouTube (check out the above clip).

Huynh said that AMD is hooking up with Activision to deliver the "absolute best experience on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" by implementing FSR 3.1 and game optimizations in its drivers, before adding:

"We're also working very hard to enable the next generation ML-Based FSR on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6."

So, it appears work is underway on what might be FSR 4 support already, which as we've heard incorporates AI (ML-based meaning machine learning, of course).

Huynh previously revealed that AMD is bringing AI into the mix with its upscaling, despite Team Red taking a stance against the need for AI at all in upscalers in the past.

AI will be used to provide a better-quality image, of course - which is where FSR has come up against a lot of flak, compared to NVIDIA DLSS (which uses AI) in the past. The question for future AMD GPUs - we're thinking about RDNA 4 early next year, of course - is whether they will have dedicated hardware for accelerating these AI processes (like NVIDIA's Tensor cores).

Whatever the case, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is apparently already at the upscaling table to benefit from FSR 4 in the future.