OneXPlayer Super X gaming tablet: starts at $1999, up to $2759 for 128GB RAM, 1TB SSD

The new OneXPlayer Super X gaming tablet starts at $1999 with Strix Halo APU and 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD: up to $2759 with 128GB RAM and 1TB SSD.

OneXPlayer's impressive new Super X gaming tablet is now live on Kickstarter, which packs an AMD "Strix Halo" APU, 48GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage starting at $1899.

The configurations of the OneXPlayer Super X gaming tablet vary from the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 385 "Strix Halo" APU at $1899, to the flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 variant for $100 more at $1999. There is a range of configurations between APU + RAM + SSD, as well as cooling versions as OneXPlayer's new Super X gaming tablet comes in a Standard Edition, as well as a Liquid-Cooled Edition which costs $60 more per system.

OneXPlayer has one version each of the Standard Edition and Liquid-Cooled Edition Super X gaming tablet, with the Ryzen AI Max 385 "Strix Halo" APU, and just 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage at $1899, and $1959, respectively. From there, the Super X gaming tablet starts at $1999 and $2059 with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, 48GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

If you want 64GB of RAM (with 1TB storage) that will be another $200, at $2199 and $2259, respectively, for the OneXPlayer Super X gaming tablet in Standard or Liquid-Cooled Edition. Maxed out, we've got 128GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $2699 or $2759, based on which cooling system you want.

AMD's new Strix Halo APUs have an integrated RDNA 3.5-based GPU with 40 Compute Units (GPU cores) that rival the performance out of a GeForce RTX 4060 desktop GPU from NVIDIA, more than enough power to run 1800p @ 120FPS in countless PC games.

OneXPlayer's new Super X is also the first liquid-cooled performance tablet/laptop hybrid, sustaining a quiet and stable 120W TDP, so there's no worries about it running a little loud in night time or quiet situations, while keeping the Strix Halo APU nice and cool.

It features an OLED display with a native 2880 x 1800 (2.8K) resolution with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all fitting inside of a tablet starting at 12.5mm thin with a precision CNC-machined body. There are dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Audio, with an integrated rear kickstand that has a 170-degree stepless hinge, so you can use the Super X gaming handheld in a wide variety of different places.

OneXPlayer's new Super X gaming tablet is an interesting release inside of a great-looking tablet with an 1800p @ 120Hz OLED display, a powerful AMD Strix Halo APU that has RTX 4060 desktop GPU levels of gaming performance, up to 128GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD, all in a tablet that comes in a liquid-cooled variant. It is great to see a competitor to the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, which I'm hoping ASUS updates at CES 2026.