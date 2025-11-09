Apple to unleash M5 Pro, M5 Max, M5 Ultra chips for new MacBook Pros, Mac Studios in 1H 2026

Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max will power new 2026 MacBook Pros, while new flagship M5 Ultra processor is ready for powerful new Mac Studio systems.

TL;DR: Apple plans a major 2026 Mac lineup update featuring new MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, an M5 MacBook Air, and powerful Mac Studios powered by M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors. Later, next-gen M6 chips and OLED MacBook Pros with advanced features will debut, marking a significant performance leap.

Apple launched its new M5 processor inside of its new MacBook Pro laptops recently, but the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max will power 2026 MacBook Pros, with the M5 Max and monster M5 Ultra processors will power new Mac Studios in 2026.

In a new report from Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, he reports that 2026 is shaping up to be a "massive year for the Mac lineup". First, Apple will release its new MacBook Pro laptops with faster M5 Pro and M5 Max versions, a new M5 MacBook Air, and beefy new Mac Studios powered with the M5 Max, and the flagship M5 Ultra processor.

In the second half of the year, Apple is poised to release its next-gen M6 processor as well as a new low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop. After that, we'll see a new wave of M6 Pro and M6 Max MacBook Pro laptops with new OLED displays, a thinner chassis, and touch support.

In full, Gurman wrote: "2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for the Mac lineup. In the first half of the year, Apple plans to roll out new MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, as well as an M5 MacBook Air. The middle of the year will bring the M5 and M5 Pro Mac mini, in addition to M5 Max and M5 Ultra versions of the Mac Studio. Toward the end of the year, expect the debut of the M6 chip and the introduction of a new low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro".

Apple's next-gen M6, M6 Pro, and M6 Max reports so far: