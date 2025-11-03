Apple's powerful M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro handles non-native game Alan Wake 2 at over 60FPS

TL;DR: The Apple M4 Max processor delivers impressive gaming performance, running Alan Wake 2 at an average of 80FPS on a 14-inch MacBook Pro with high settings and MetalFX upscaling. This showcases the M4 Max's powerful 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU, highlighting Apple Silicon's growing gaming capabilities.

Apple might have just released its next-gen M5 processor inside of new MacBook Pro laptops, but the previous-gen M4 Max chip is a powerful SoC that has been benchmarked in Alan Wake 2 at 80FPS average.

Reddit user u/oyskionline has posted about using his 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the Apple M4 Max processor, which sports a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU, where he used CrossOver to play Alan Wake 2. However, not even a year ago, this was not possible. CrossOver has had a bunch of updates and optimizations over the last year, and with Remedy already delivering Control 2 to Apple Silicon-powered Macs, Alan Wake 2 ported over is running well.

The user ran his M4 Max-powered MacBook Pro and Alan Wake 2 at an average of 80FPS using an internal resolution of 1800 x 1169, and in-game graphics settings set to High. MetalFX upscaling was used on the Balanced preset, and Frame Generation was turned on, but we're probably seeing the AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation mod being used on Alan Wake 2 and the M4 Max-powered laptop.

It's an impressive feat to see out of the Apple M4 Max processor, and it's not even the best of the M4 series, as that is the M4 Ultra with double the specs in a 32-core CPU and 80-core GPU. Apple has only released the new M5 processor so far, with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU -- but with 30% more GPU performance -- while we await the beefier M5 Pro, M5 Max, and flagship M5 Ultra processors in 2026.

Apple M4 family of processors: