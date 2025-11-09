Microsoft prepares Windows 11 26H1 update, ready for next-gen silicon from Qualcomm and NVIDIA

Microsoft is working on a new version 26H1 of Windows 11, a special build that will ship for next-gen Arm PCs, ready for new Qualcomm and NVIDIA silicon.

TL;DR: Microsoft is developing Windows 11 version 26H1 to support next-gen Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 and NVIDIA N1X processors, targeting a 2026 release. This update focuses solely on platform compatibility without new features and will not affect current Windows 11 users.

Microsoft is working on a new version of Windows 11 with version 26H1 hitting the preview stage for Insiders on the Canary Channel, ready for next-gen Qualcomm and NVIDIA silicon based on the Arm architecture.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company explained in a new blog post that "26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2 and only includes platform changes to support specific silicon. There is no action required from customers".

What makes this really interesting is that NVIDIA has its new N1X and N1 processors in the ovens, and while they've been going through extensive delays (you can read more about that in the links above), they're coming, and Microsoft is preparing the OS groundwork for them. Not only does NVIDIA have new Arm-based silicon coming out, but Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon X2 processor will be out, and now Windows 11 will be ready for it.

Windows 11 26H1 won't be a feature update for version 25H2, so if you're running Windows 11 right now, you won't need to worry about the new 26H1 version. Microsoft will be unleashing its new Windows 11 26H1 update in the second half of 2026, so we should expect a big unveiling of NVIDIA's new N1X + N1 Arm-based processors at Computex 2026 in May next year.

Windows Central explains: "Windows 11 version 26H1 is a special version of Windows 11 that is designed to bring up next-gen silicon from Qualcomm and NVIDIA. Microsoft says it's a release that "only includes platform changes to support specific silicon" and therefore won't ship to existing Windows 11 customers".