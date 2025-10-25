NVIDIA's new N1X chip rumors: expect a Computex 2026 release, Alienware gaming laptop first

TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to launch its Arm-based N1X and N1 processors by mid-2026, targeting notebooks and possibly desktops. These APUs will compete with AMD and Intel, featuring powerful integrated GPUs suitable for high-refresh-rate 1080p and 1440p gaming. A debut at Computex or CES 2026 is expected.

NVIDIA will be releasing its Arm-based N1X and N1 processors in 2026, competing directly against CPU giants AMD and Intel, and while the N1X + N1 were meant to be released this year, we can expect a probable launch at Computex 2026.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who reports from a couple of his sources -- a major OEM and an NVIDIA partner -- N1X and N1 processors will be launched "by the middle of 2026". The first source said: "Just got word (major OEM) that NVIDIA N1X + N1 products will launch by the middle of 2026. Technically, from what I can see in documentation, both products are listed for notebooks... although I was told there could be some form of desktop launch too!"

MLID's second source said: "Yes, I (NVIDIA partner) can confirm that NVIDIA will launch their APUs to consumers by Q2 for sure because Alienware is targeting Q1 for the launch of a 16-inch laptop that utilizes them!"

NVIDIA's upcoming N1X processor will be aimed as a competitor to AMD's current-gen Strix Halo APU, which is a powerful APU on its own, with a fantastic RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8060S GPU that is capable of 1080p and 1440p 120Hz+ gaming, and even light 4K 60FPS if you dial down some of the visual settings in your games.

A few months ago I was reporting on NVIDIA's new N1X + N1 processor rumors, when I said that they had been hitting some issues lately -- more on that above, as the chips required modifications to the silicon -- with the launch pushed back into 2026. At the time, I said "we should hopefully have some more concrete news on N1X at CES 2026", and I think that still.

A big huge tease from NVIDIA for its N1X and N1 processors at CES 2026 would be pretty huge, and CES is just over two months away now. We'll be live on the ground in Vegas to bring you all of the information, and I'll be keeping my eyes on the NVIDIA N1X and N1, that's for sure.