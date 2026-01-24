Microsoft makes the Xbox app available on Windows 11 for Arm with 85% of games compatible

Microsoft has unleashed the Xbox app to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, with 85% of the Game Pass catalog... just in time for NVIDIA's new N1X and N1 processors.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Xbox app is now available on all Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, enabling access to over 85% of the Game Pass catalog and supporting upcoming NVIDIA N1X and N1 processors. Microsoft is enhancing game compatibility and performance, while Xbox Cloud Gaming offers seamless play for unsupported titles.

Microsoft has marked another milestone for gamers with its Xbox app now available on all Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, paving the way for NVIDIA's new N1X and N1 Arm-based processors expected to be baked inside of new waves of gaming laptops later this year.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Players are now open to download and enjoy a huge range of games from the Xbox PC app game catalog on Arm-based Windows 11 systems, with over 85% of the Game Pass catalog compatible on these PCs. Microsoft is also actively working with partners to expand support for Arm-based games "even further".

For titles that aren't supported locally just yet, Xbox Cloud Gaming remains an "easy way to jump in" while Microsoft works with partners to broaden compatibility.

Microsoft explained on its blog post: "Today marks another milestone for players everywhere. The Xbox app is now available on all Arm-based Windows 11 PCs, bringing you the experience you know and love-ready for you to download, play and enjoy".

Microsoft continues: "Windows and Xbox continue to collaborate across the gaming community, OEMs, silicon innovators and game studios to expand catalog compatibility and deliver a consistently great Windows gaming experience-whether you're on a powerful desktop, a purpose‑built handheld, or an Arm‑based Windows 11 laptop. Our focus remains on improving compatibility, enhancing performance and delivering experiences that make it easy to jump in and play".

"We're grateful to be building this with you. Every update we deliver and every title we bring to Arm-based Windows 11 PCs is shaped by what we hear from players. We're excited about what's ahead and look forward to bringing even more improvements, features and games to players everywhere in the coming year".