AMD's next-gen Zen 7 'Grimlock' CPU leak: up to 32C/64T, up to 50-150% faster than Zen 5

AMD is still preparing its next-gen Zen 6 processors, but we have a juicy leak on its future-gen Zen 7 chips, where we can expect huge performance uplifts across the board, up to 32C/64T @ up to 7.0GHz, and an insane amount of V-Cache that will battle Intel in the CPU business in 2027/2028.
In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we have a bunch of new details regarding AMD's future-gen Zen 7 "Grimlock Ridge" desktop CPUs, as well as information on EPYC Zen 7 "Steamboat" and the Zen 7-based "Grimlock Halo" APUs, and so much more.
- Read more: AMD next-gen Zen 7 CPUs coming to AM5 socket: 32C/64T Zen 7 on AM5 in 2028
- Read more: AMD's next-gen Zen 7 chip leaks: up to 32C/64T with 'tons of V-Cache' says leaker
- Read more: AMD confirms next-gen Zen 7 EPYC 'Verano' CPUs + Instinct MI500 AI GPUs for 2027
AMD's future-gen Zen 7 will reportedly have around a 15-30% performance uplift in single-threaded applications over Zen 6, while a huge 50-67% uplift in multi-threading over Zen 6. This means that Zen 7 desktop could be over 50% faster in single-threaded applications than Zen 5, and possibly over 150% faster in multi-threading than Zen 5.
The next-gen "Grimlock Ridge" Zen 7-based processors are on AM5, fabbed on TSMC's bleeding-edge A14 process node, while sharing IOD from Zen 6 (Olympic Ridge). This means that you won't need to upgrade your AM5 motherboard for Zen 6 next year, nor will you have to upgrade your motherboard when AMD drops Zen 7, either.