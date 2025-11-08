AMD's next-gen Zen 7 'Grimlock' CPU leak: up to 32C/64T, up to 50-150% faster than Zen 5

AMD's future-gen Zen 7 'Grimlock Ridge' CPU full leak: up to 32 cores, 64 threads at up 7.0GHz with an insane 448MB of X3D cache, on TSMC's new A14 node.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming Zen 7 "Grimlock Ridge" CPUs, launching in 2028 on the AM5 socket, promise significant performance gains with up to 32 cores, 64 threads, and enhanced V-Cache. Built on TSMC's A14 node, Zen 7 offers 15-30% single-thread and up to 67% multi-thread improvements over Zen 6, competing strongly with Intel.

AMD is still preparing its next-gen Zen 6 processors, but we have a juicy leak on its future-gen Zen 7 chips, where we can expect huge performance uplifts across the board, up to 32C/64T @ up to 7.0GHz, and an insane amount of V-Cache that will battle Intel in the CPU business in 2027/2028.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we have a bunch of new details regarding AMD's future-gen Zen 7 "Grimlock Ridge" desktop CPUs, as well as information on EPYC Zen 7 "Steamboat" and the Zen 7-based "Grimlock Halo" APUs, and so much more.

AMD's future-gen Zen 7 will reportedly have around a 15-30% performance uplift in single-threaded applications over Zen 6, while a huge 50-67% uplift in multi-threading over Zen 6. This means that Zen 7 desktop could be over 50% faster in single-threaded applications than Zen 5, and possibly over 150% faster in multi-threading than Zen 5.

The next-gen "Grimlock Ridge" Zen 7-based processors are on AM5, fabbed on TSMC's bleeding-edge A14 process node, while sharing IOD from Zen 6 (Olympic Ridge). This means that you won't need to upgrade your AM5 motherboard for Zen 6 next year, nor will you have to upgrade your motherboard when AMD drops Zen 7, either.