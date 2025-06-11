AMD's next-gen Zen 7 chip leaks: AM6 socket, up to 32C/64T with 'tons of V-Cache' says leaker

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: AMD’s upcoming Zen 7 desktop processors will feature up to 32 cores and 64 threads on the new AM6 socket, utilizing dual 16-core chiplets with extensive V-Cache to boost performance. Both classic and 3D variants will offer comparable IPC, with classic chips likely achieving higher clock speeds. AMD’s upcoming Zen 7 desktop processors will feature up to 32 cores and 64 threads on the new AM6 socket, utilizing dual 16-core chiplets with extensive V-Cache to boost performance. Both classic and 3D variants will offer comparable IPC, with classic chips likely achieving higher clock speeds.

AMD hasn't even released its next-gen Zen 6 processors yet, but the leaks don't stop... and now we're getting some more concrete leaks on what to expect from Zen 7 on the desktop: up to 32 cores and 64 threads on the new AM6 socket.

In a new video posted by leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that Zen 7 on the desktop will see 32 cores and 64 threads (with unknown clock speeds, we're still years away from release). MLID's source said that consumer Zen 7 processors will feature dual 16-core chiplets, as well as "tons" of V-Cache.

MLID's source said: "After seeing your Zen 7 leak, I thought I should also let you know that there will likely be a standard version of Zen 7 for consumers that still has L3 cache on the core chiplets (3D variant has NO L3 cache on the core chiplets). So, the current plan for consumer Zen 7 is dual 16-core chiplets that will still utilize V-Cache to increase the total L3".

The source continued: "Don't worry though, the IPC of the "Classic" variant and the "3D" variant is supposed to be comparable, and the "Classic" variant will likely have higher voltages and clock speeds than the 3D core variant. So, I am not sure you'll get those fancy 3D chiplets on desktop with Zen 7, but I do think it's likely Zen 7 will go up to 32 cores on AM6 with tons of V-Cache included!"