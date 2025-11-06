ASUS's new flagship ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 has been delayed: late November for $4700+

ASUS was meant to launch its new flagship ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 in October but has missed the window, new release in late November.

ASUS promised to have its super-expensive new ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 on the market by now, but it has been delayed -- just like GTA 6, unfortunately -- until late November, and will cost close to $5000.

German retailer ProShop has the new ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 graphics card listed for €4,099, which works out to around $4730 USD, with stock expected to arrive at the retailer on November 27, a few weeks away from now. The $4700+ pricing means that the ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 is twice as expensive as NVIDIA's in-house RTX 5090 Founders Edition.

ASUS has fully tricked out the ROG Matrix Platinum RTX 5090 however, with dual power inputs: one 12V-2x6 power connector that provides 600W, while compatible BTF motherboards like some of the flagship ASUS boards, use a hidden high-power slot that can draw up to 800W total, providing around 10% more performance for tweaking the card through overclocking.

ASUS's new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card features a three-ounce copper PCB layer, a full copper vapor chamber with headpipes, copper-aluminum fans, and a quad-fan cooling system. ASUS also uses liquid metal thermal compound for improved heat transfer, too.

ASUS will be adding a little bit more performance to the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 with GPU boost clocks of up to 2730MHz, and an 800W power limit that's provided by the 12V-2x6 power connector and in-house GC-HPWR slot on an ASUS BTF motherboard. If you use just one of the connectors, the card drops down to a 600W power limit.

ASUS is also adding new monitoring features into its in-house GPU Tweak III software, with Power Detector+ tracking each of the six power pins individually, while Level Sense will alert users of the new ROG Matrix RTX 5090 if their GPU sags based on custom thresholds.

The company is only making 1000 of its flagship ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, so we should only see a handful of these on the market, as they'll be scooped up by collectors and enthusiasts.