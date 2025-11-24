ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 tested: 26% higher power draw, 10% more performance

ASUS's new flagship ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 has been put to the test by der8auer and, yes, it's the fastest gaming GPU on the planet.

TL;DR: The ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is a high-power, limited-edition GPU featuring advanced liquid metal and vapor chamber cooling, four fans, and precise installation safety. Delivering about 10% more gaming performance at 26% higher power, it impresses with low noise but faces criticism for liquid metal leakage on a $4,000 premium product.

ASUS's flagship and limited-edition ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 not only looks impressive, but it's an RTX 5090 that can draw up to 800W of power via its 12V-2x6 connection, paired with ASUS's BTF high-power adapter. With liquid metal and vapor chamber cooling, four fans, and safety measures that include pin-sensing power monitoring and even angle detection to ensure a perfect 90-degree horizontal installation, it's a beast.

ASUS's new ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, image credit: der8auer/YouTube.

And with that, YouTube creator and GPU specialist der8auer has put the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 through its paces, showing how it performs, and taken a closer look at its components and cooling in a detailed teardown.

As far as gaming performance goes, testing games like Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Mirage shows that the ROG Matrix draws about 26% more power for about 10% more performance, bringing it closer to the RTX Pro 6000.

ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 gaming performance, image credit: der8auer/YouTube.

From the charts, we see that power usage doesn't hit 800W when gaming, as the RTX Blackwell architecture is pretty efficient - and very few games demand the full features and hardware of the RTX 5090. That said, going from 539W on the RTX 5090 Founders Edition to 692W on the ROG Matrix in Star Wars Outlaws in 4K is still a little crazy when you're getting less than 10 extra frames per second.

As a $4,000 halo product, the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 is so far from a mainstream or even enthusiast-class product that it's more of a collector's item than a PC gaming GPU you'd find out in the wild. When it comes to performance, the ROG Matrix's overall noise levels impressed der8auer, as they're quieter than ASUS's other flagship, the ROG Astral. 6dB quieter while drawing over 100W more. Impressive stuff.

Underneath the hood of the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090, image credit: der8auer/YouTube.

However, there is notable criticism of the liquid metal application, which uses a paste frame rather than a glue-sealed ring, leading to some liquid metal leaking from the sides onto the cooler base. For a $4,000 GPU, this is disappointing, leading many in the comments on der8auer's video to accuse ASUS of "cutting corners" on a product that should represent nothing but the best on all fronts.