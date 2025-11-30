ASUS's monster 2002W XOC BIOS leaks, but this bad boy XOC BIOS isn't for everyone

The ASUS 2002W XOC BIOS has leaked for GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, provides another 10% performance, but you'll have to be (very) careful.

TL;DR: The leaked ASUS 2002W XOC BIOS for the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 enables extreme overclocking with up to a 2000W power limit, boosting performance slightly but risking hardware damage. It's intended for advanced users and not recommended for general use due to potential GPU failure.

ASUS has a monster 2002W custom XOC BIOS that was made for its ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090D graphics card, which has now leaked online and you can use it... but we wouldn't recommend it.

In a new post on the Overclock3D.net forums, user "Carillo" has just posted the ASUS 2002 XOC BIOS file, with some users already playing around with it on their expensive GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards. The XOC BIOS was originally made for ASUS's ROG Astral RTX 5090D card for the Chinese market (which has been discontinued already), with the extreme XOC BIOS made for extreme overclockers, and not for the mass market as there are (incredible) risks using it.

There is up to 600W of power flowing into an RTX 5090 as it is, and even with this custom XOC BIOS, you won't be automatically chowing down on 2000W of power into your RTX 5090. Previously, we've seen YouTuber "JayzTwoCents" flash this 2000W XOC BIOS onto his GIGABYTE AORUS Master RTX 5090, with the GPU using close to 900W of power, and delivering only another 10% performance.

One user downloaded the ASUS 2002W XOC BIOS and flashed it onto his GIGABYTE RTX 5090, scoring 18,173 points on the 3DMark Steel Nomad benchmark run, enough performance to have his GPU enter the top 25 results worldwide. JayzTwoCents with his flashed GIGABYTE RTX 5090 hit 18,186 points, pinning him to the 20th spot.

However, even with a 2000W+ XOC BIOS installed, your RTX 5090 won't be using 2000W of power... you'll push your GPU to its limits, and squeeze some more performance out of it, but it won't be 600W to 2000W, or 120FPS to 200FPS+ in your games. This is on top of there being the issue of the XOC BIOS killing your card, or your card dying somewhere along the process... be warned.