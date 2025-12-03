$4,000 ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 5090 'supreme' GPU reportedly delayed due to a quality issue

The graphics card that 'stakes its claim for GPU supremacy' has run into trouble on launch, with gamers wondering where their ordered RTX 5090 has got to.

TL;DR: The limited-edition ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 5090 graphics card has apparently been hit by a delay, based on a message from a retailer who notes that the board maker is dealing with a 'quality issue' - although we aren't told what the problem is. This GPU went on pre-order on November 19, and it's not clear how long gamers will be waiting for a resolution here.

The ROG Matrix RTX 5090 from ASUS is a limited-edition graphics card that "stakes its claim for GPU supremacy" according to the board maker, but those who've paid a ton of money for the card are reportedly facing a delay in it being shipped.

It's undoubtedly a powerful graphics card, of course, but some buyers who have ordered the ROG Matrix RTX 5090, which has officially arrived - but is currently sold out - are wondering where their prized GPU is.

As VideoCardz reports, on the Republic of Gamers forum, one person who ordered the flagship GPU (pre-orders went live on November 19) noted they haven't got it yet, and wanted to hear from others who had actually received their card.

Someone replied that last week, they got a message from the retailer they ordered from which stated:

"I am contacting you regarding your order for the ASUS GeForce RTX 5090 32GB ROG Matrix Platinum 30th Anniversary Edition. Unfortunately, we have been informed by ASUS that they have identified a quality issue with this particular model. Due to this, we are unable to deliver the card as planned. ASUS is currently working on a replacement version without these issues, but at this time there is no estimated date for when a new copy will be available. We fully understand that this is an unfortunate situation, but unfortunately it is completely beyond our control."

That's doubtless frustrating to hear, and we don't get any clue what the 'quality issue' might be.

As you may recall, there are only a thousand of these GPUs being made, so they're going to be fairly thin on the ground, especially if ASUS is releasing them in staggered fashion (a small number of models at a time).