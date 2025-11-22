ASUS ROG Matrix 800W XOC BIOS flashed on GIGABYTE, PNY, MSI RTX 5090: huge boost in GPU clocks

TL;DR: ASUS's custom 800W XOC BIOS for the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 enables significantly higher GPU boost clocks and power limits. Enthusiasts have successfully flashed this BIOS onto various non-ASUS RTX 5090 models, achieving up to 3315MHz boost speeds without hardware mods, enhancing gaming performance and overclocking potential.

ASUS has a custom 800W XOS BIOS that it made for its flagship ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090, but now it has been flashed onto other non-ASUS RTX 5090 cards with some huge GPU boost clocks.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

This has been achieved previously through shunt-modding, but that is a much more serious process as it requires physical hardware changes to the PCB. ASUS unveiled its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 in August, with a high-end custom PCB design, but one of the biggest selling points was its huge 800W XOC BIOS, paving the way for 323MHz+ boost clocks over stock.

ASUS charges over $4000+ for its ROG Matrix RTX 5090, but now if you have a non-ROG Matrix RTX 5090, you can flash the monster 800W XOC BIOS (you can download it here) and enjoy the higher power limit it allows, and the higher GPU boost clock speeds.

6

On the Overclock.net forums, multiple users have successfully flashed their RTX 5090 graphics cards from AIBs including MSI, GIGABYTE, and PNY with the 800W XOC BIOS from ASUS. One of the users used his AORUS RTX 5090 Xtreme Waterforce WB, while others used their GIGABYTE RTX 5090 Master, Palit RTX 5090, MSI RTX 5090 Ventus, and PNY RTX 5090 ARGB, all successfully flashed with the 800W XOC BIOS from ASUS.

Some of the Overclock.net forum users tried to flash other RTX 5090 models without success, these cards included the ASUS Astral RTX 5090 Air and LC models, ASUS TUF RTX 5090, MSI RTX 5090 SUPRIM Liquid, and a few other models just didn't like the 800W XOC BIOS.

6

The RTX 5090 models that didn't like the 800W XOC BIOS are cards that have a PCB wired for two or four fan headers, as the ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 5090 is wired for three. This means that any RTX 5090 that is ready with three fan headers shouldn't have any issues running the 800W XOC BIOS.

6

One of the users tried out his AORUS RTX 5090 with its stock 600W BIOS, and then again with the 800W XOC BIOS, and ran Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K max settings with Path Tracing, DLSS, and FG enabled. The 600W BIOS had GPU clocks at 3180MHz, but after flashing the card with the 800W XOC BIOS, the GPU boost was maxing out at 3315MHz, not bad for a quick BIOS flash.