ASUS will have its new flagship ROG Matrix RTX 5090 on the market by the end of October

ASUS has confirmed that it will be launching its new flagship ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card at the end of October, prepare your wallets!

TL;DR: ASUS will launch its limited-edition ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card in late October 2025, featuring advanced cooling, an 800W power limit, and GPU boost clocks up to 2730MHz. With only 1,000 units available, this flagship model targets enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance and exclusive design.

ASUS has confirmed that it will be launching its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card towards the end of October, but it's unclear if this is the global launch yet or not.

The company introduced its new ROG Matrix RTX 5090 during Gamescom 2025 last week, where ASUS was celebrating its 30th anniversary in the graphics card market, and its multi-decade partnership with NVIDIA. ASUS unveiled its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090, with its design inspired by the original EN9600 / 9800 GR Matrix, while packing the latest and greatest cooling and power delivery technologies.

ASUS's new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card features a three-ounce copper PCB layer, a full copper vapor chamber with headpipes, copper-aluminum fans, and a quad-fan cooling system. ASUS also uses liquid metal thermal compound for improved heat transfer, too.

ASUS Singapore has since confirmed that the launch of its new ROG Matrix RTX 5090 takes place at the end of October, with the outlet explaining: "the ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 30th Anniversary Limited Edition graphics card will be available from end Oct 2025 in Singapore. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information".

ASUS will be adding a little bit more performance to the ROG Matrix RTX 5090 with GPU boost clocks of up to 2730MHz, and an 800W power limit that's provided by the 12V-2x6 power connector and in-house GC-HPWR slot on an ASUS BTF motherboard. If you use just one of the connectors, the card drops down to a 600W power limit.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

ASUS is also adding new monitoring features into its in-house GPU Tweak III software, with Power Detector+ tracking each of the six power pins individually, while Level Sense will alert users of the new ROG Matrix RTX 5090 if their GPU sags based on custom thresholds.

The company is only making 1000 of its flagship ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, so we should only see a handful of these on the market, as they'll be scooped up by collectors and enthusiasts.