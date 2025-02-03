All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

Google Sheets receives a Gemini-powered refresh

Building on Google's integration of Gemini into its Workspace apps, Google Sheets is receiving new AI-powered data analysis tools.

TL;DR: Google Sheets' latest Gemini AI upgrade brings powerful data analysis, visualization, and interpretation tools, allowing users to generate charts, trends, and insights effortlessly. Available for premium Google Workspace and Google One subscribers, the rollout started on January 29th and will complete by February 20th.

Google continues to enhance spreadsheet capabilities with its latest Gemini upgrade for Google Sheets. The update introduces a range of AI-powered improvements, focusing on data analysis, visualization, and interpretation.

As announced on January 29th in Google's Workspace Updates blog, the features continue to build upon an existing repertoire of Gemini AI integrations with Google's apps and collaboration tools. The additions include the ability to generate charts, trends, and insights from your data and the ability to ask questions and analyze data using Python or formulas.

Image credit: Google
3

Image credit: Google

One key benefit of these features is the ability to derive insights and visualizations without manual data crunching. For a marketing manager, this would mean asking the tool, "What are my top-performing channels by conversion rate?" From there, Gemini would break down trends, demonstrate which platforms drive the most ROI, and visualize them with bar graphs.

Image credit: Google
3

Image credit: Google

You can activate and access the new features by clicking the 'star' logo at the top right of your page. However, they are reserved for subscribers of Google One's Premium AI plan, subscribers to Google Workspace Business or Enterprise, or customers with the Gemini Education add-on.

The use cases cited in the report relate primarily to business professionals, such as a marketing manager analyzing campaign performance or a business owner managing cash flows. However, the tools will come in handy for anyone who finds themselves regularly manipulating data in Google Sheets.

The release roll-out began on January 29th, with an expected completion date of February 20th. To find out when you can get your hands on the new features, take a look at your account's release track settings.

