EA threatens to permanently ban Battlefield 6 players recreating Call of Duty in-game

EA has sent a warning email to a player who participated in the recreation of the iconic Call of Duty map Shipment within the Battlefield 6 Portal.

Players are trying to construct Call of Duty-inspired maps within Battlefield 6's Portal Mode, and Electronic Arts (EA) doesn't like that idea at all, with the publisher now writing warning emails to players participating in the creation of these Call of Duty-inspired maps.

EA has fired off an email to a player that recreated Call of Duty's iconic map "Shipment" in Battlefield 6's Portal Mode, and according to the language in the email the player has received an official warning from EA after the publisher reviewed their account and found "inappropriate" content attached to it, specifically pointing out "third party products in Battlefield 6".

The email states the user will still be able to play Battlefield 6, but if they violate any of the game's terms of service again by adding prohibited third-party content to the Portal, restrictions will be placed on their account, or they will be permanently banned from EA games and its services. Currently, it remains unclear whether EA is specifically prohibiting Call of Duty-inspired maps and content from its Portal service or if the same rule applies to all games, meaning players won't be able to reference any other title within the Battlefield 6 Portal.