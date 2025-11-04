PlayStation 5 mod uses 3D printing and Noctua cooling to create a more portable console

TINY PS5 Redux is a total conversion mod for the PlayStation 5 that makes Sony's console smaller, quieter, and cooler to run when gaming.

TL;DR: TINY PS5 Redux is a premium DIY mod that transforms the bulky PlayStation 5 into a slim, stylish mini console with enhanced cooling and improved WiFi/Bluetooth performance. Featuring advanced airflow design and high-quality components, it offers better thermal management and a unique look, ideal for experienced builders.

TINY PS5 Redux is a DIY solution that transforms a large and bulky PlayStation 5 console into a slim and compact device resembling a mini PC. Covering both the launch edition and the slimline redesign, TINY PS5 Redux is a comprehensive mod that includes guides, diagrams, 3D printer files, and detailed instructions on how to assemble your own compact PS5.

The TINY PS5 Redux, image credit: Not From Concentrate (NFC)/YouTube.

Created by Not From Concentrate (NFC), you can watch a detailed breakdown of the creation of the TINY PS5 Redux in the video below. The project wasn't undertaken to make the PS5 console smaller in size, but also to improve cooling and enhance features like WiFi and Bluetooth performance. Compared to the original TINY PS5, the Redux edition is larger, but also more premium and stylish in its overall design.

The cooling is definitely one of the more impressive aspects of the mod, as it incorporates an Alpenföhn Black Ridge CPU cooler with two slim 120mm Noctua fans, along with a heatsink panel that enhances airflow through a push-and-pull system. Cold air is pulled through the back of the system, with three additional 60mm slim Noctua fans exhausting the heat through the side of the unit.

In a test running the Unreal Engine 5-powered Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the TINY PS5 Redux ran at 56 degrees Celsius versus the stock PS5's 59 degrees. In addition to superior cooling compared to the standard PS5 console, it boasts a visually impressive design featuring see-through acrylic, polished aluminum, and design touches that include an integrated carry handle.

All of this does mean that the mod is only recommended and intended for "experienced builders," and those willing to spend a bit of money on premium components to transform their PS5 console into something unique.