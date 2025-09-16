Check out this DIY all-in-one PlayStation 5 Portable Edition: compact, light, built-in display

TL;DR: A DIY modder named TERA created a portable PlayStation 5 with a custom enclosure, built-in LCD, and advanced cooling system, resulting in a lightweight, quiet, and compact console that fits in a 15-inch laptop bag. This innovative project showcases impressive design and engineering beyond standard PS5 models.

In a very cool project a DIY modder has turned the PlayStation 5 into a portable console, with a built-in display and slim design that makes me wish companies like Sony would think (and build) outside of the box. Check it out:

The DIY project of the PlayStation 5 Portable Edition was built by TERA, who has worked on other DIY consoles over the years, with the modder noting the improvements of prior projects in the YouTube video above. There are changes to the assembly and thermal system that make the new DIY console possible.

The modder used a new enclosure and LCD panel, component assembly, and more in order to create the new PlayStation 5 Portable Edition. It looks pretty damn good, while the system itself is pretty quiet thanks to the new cooling system, even under gaming workloads. It's not huge, either, where it's lighter than TERA's previous mods of the PS5, so light in fact that it's lighter than a base PS5 console.

The video is pretty detailed with each step of his work in the creation of the PlayStation 5 Portable Edition, with a lot of time spent on the cooling mechanism used to keep the PS5 cool in a tight space. The enclosure was made specifically for this project as well, with a 3D printer being used for the chassis panels.

Get this... TERA's new PS5 Portable Edition even fits inside of a 15-inch laptop bag for carrying it around, too!

The level of designing, creating, and putting it all together is quite the effort... this isn't for any regular person to do, but TERA has knocked it out of the park with the PlayStation 5 Portable Edition.