Weird bug in Battlefield 6's Strikepoint mode that gave a massive XP boost has been fixed

There was a reported glitch in Strikepoint where a team was awarded a ton of XP when their opponents quit, but seemingly a temporary fix is now in place.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6's new Strikepoint mode introduced with Season 1 had a reported XP exploit allowing players to farm experience by coordinated quitting. When one team quit, the other accrued a ton of XP, and vice versa - though in some cases this happened accidentally due to rage quits by opponents, according to various reports. A hotfix of some kind has seemingly been applied, pending a more permanent solution.

Battlefield 6's new Strikepoint mode, which arrived with Season 1 last week, reportedly has a serious glitch which could allow for farming a ton of XP - though some action appears to have been taken to stop this already.

Eurogamer (via TechRadar) brought our attention to the supposed XP exploit (XPloit for short), and the fact that the Battlefield Comms account on X has posted about an issue pertaining to experience gain - and a hotfix of some kind therein.

However, the post on X (see above) doesn't mention an XP farming exploit specifically, just that: "We've identified an issue that was affecting the amount of XP earned in the Strikepoint mode. To maintain fair and consistent progression, we've made some temporary adjustments to XP in this mode while we investigate a longer term solution."

Read more: Playing Battlefield 2042 will unlock exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards

We're promised an update when a more permanent fix is in place, but as of the time of writing, nothing more has been posted.

According to reports, the exploit involved one team of four quitting a match entirely, which meant the remaining team got a ton of XP. Seemingly players were getting together in two squads to take turns quitting and granting each other mountains of XP (in the order of a couple of million, in some reported cases).

It's a very strange-sounding glitch indeed, and all we have are scattered reports on Reddit and the EA forums to go on thus far. There are also Redditors posting about getting a big XP boost after their opponents rage quit, as well - unintentionally having benefited from the bug. Hopefully we may hear something more official about the nature of the problem soon enough.

Meanwhile, XP bug aside, Strikepoint continues to be a divisive mode, with some Battlefield 6 players loving it, while other gamers aren't so keen at all (but of course, you don't have to play it if you don't want to).