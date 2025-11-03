SK hynix CEO announces new vision as Full Stack AI Memory Creator: custom HBM, AI DRAM, AI NAND

SK hynix CEO outlines updated vision of being the Full Stack AI Memory Creator, with custom HBM, AI DRAM (AI-D), and AI NAND (AI-N) of the future.

TL;DR: SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung unveiled the "Full Stack AI Memory Creator" vision at the SK AI Summit 2025, emphasizing collaboration to overcome AI memory challenges. SK hynix aims to lead AI memory innovation with custom HBM, AI-optimized DRAM, and AI NAND, addressing the growing demand for high-performance semiconductor memory in AI computing.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung has just announced the company's new vision of its "Full Stack AI Memory Creator" at the SK AI Summit 2025 event, hosted in Seoul, South Korea, on November 3.

SK hynix is in a fierce memory battle with fellow South Korean memory maker Samsung, in providing the most -- and the best -- HBM memory for AI chips to companies like NVIDIA and AMD. SK hynix dominated the HBM3 and HBM3E supply to NVIDIA for its Hopper and Blackwell GPUs, but Samsung is catching up quite fast when it comes to next-gen HBM4, so SK hynix is jumping out ahead highlighting its new Full Stack AI Memory Creator vision.

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-Jung said: "SK hynix has been playing the role of a Full Stack Memory Provider by supplying products aligned with customer needs and time. Moving forward, the company aims to exceed customers' expectation by actively collaborating within the ecosystem and by solving the customers' hurdles together. We will become a creator who builds "Full Stack AI Memory" as a co-architect, partner, and eco-contributor".

The position and importance of semiconductor memory in the AI era

As AI adoption accelerates, the data traffic is exploding, and hardware technologies to support it needs to develop rapidly.

However, memory performance is not keeping pace with processor advancements and various measures are being applied to solve this hurdle known as the "Memory Wall".

With the growing importance of semiconductor memory in AI performance, it is evolving from an ordinary component into a "core value product" in the AI industry. In accordance, the performance required for semiconductor memory increased significantly, making it difficult to achieve with traditional approaches.

The new vision of SK hynix to prepare for the next AI era

Until now, SK hynix has focused on supplying products needed by customers with time-to-market. As a result, the company was able to become a leading global company as a "Full Stack AI Memory Provider".

However, as the importance of semiconductor memory grows, we believe the role of a provider will not fulfill the market needs. The new goal for the SK hynix is a "Full Stack AI Memory Creator".

"Creator" means that we will solve the customers' current challenges together, and furthermore, we will exceed customers' needs through active collaboration within the ecosystem. To this end, the company will build a "Full Stack AI Memory" as a co-architect, partner, and eco-contributor in AI computing.

Full Stack AI Memory lineup