SK hynix preparing full stack of AI memory provider vision at CES 2025, leads with HBM3E, HBM4

SK hynix is preparing to showcase its industry-leading AI memory technologies at CES 2025: including HBM3E, 122TB SSDs, and so much more.

SK hynix will showcase its AI memory technologies at CES 2025, featuring solutions for on-device AI and next-generation AI memories. The company aims to highlight its technological competitiveness as a Full Stack AI Memory Provider. It will present products like HBM, eSSD, and innovations in data processing and power efficiency for edge devices.

SK hynix has teased that it will be showcasing its innovative AI memory technologies at CES 2025, with a bunch of C-level executives including the CEO will be in attendance.

SK hynix Chief Marketing Officer, Justin Kim, said: "We will broadly introduce solutions optimized for on-device AI and next-generation AI memories, as well as representative AI memory products such as HBM and eSSD at this CES. Through this, we will publicize our technological competitiveness to prepare for the future as a Full Stack AI Memory Provider".

Ahn Hyun, Chief Development Officer at SK hynix, said: "As SK hynix succeeded in developing QLC (Quadruple Level Cell)-based 61 TB products in December, we expect to maximize synergy based on a balanced portfolio between the two companies in the high-capacity eSSD market. The company will also showcase on-device AI products such as LPCAMM2 and"ZUFS 4.04, which improve data processing speed and power efficiency to implement AI in edge devices like PCs and smartphones. The company will also present CXL and PIM (Processing in Memory) technologies, along with modularized versions, CMM (CXL Memory Module)-Ax and AiMX, designed to be core infrastructures for next-generation data centers".

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung added: "The changes in the world triggered by AI are expected to accelerate further this year, and SK hynix will produce 6th generation HBM (HBM4) in the second half of this year to lead the customized HBM market to meet the diverse needs of customers. We will continue to do our best to present new possibilities in the AI era through technological innovation and provide irreplaceable value to our customers".