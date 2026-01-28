SK hynix will establish US arm that is specialized in AI solutions tentatively named AI Company

SK hynix plans to establish a US arm specializing in AI solutions, dubbed 'AI Company', to be a key partner in the AI data center ecosystem.

SK hynix has just announced plans to establish a US-based "AI solutions" firm that will be called "The AI Company" that will look for opportunities in the future of data center clients in the US.

The company will continue making strategic investments in and working with AI companies to strengthen their competitiveness in memory chips, while providing a range of AI data center solutions. SK hynix hasn't provided many concrete details about its US-based "AI Company" but the South Korean memory giant has $10 billion USD ready to fund its AI Company operations.

SK hynix said in its press release that it's: "leveraging its unparalleled chip technologies, such as HBM, the memory chipmaker will try to play a pivotal role in delivering optimized AI systems for its customers in the AI data center sector. The company will also continue making strategic investments in and collaborating with AI firms to strengthen its competitiveness in memory chips and provide a range of AI data center solutions".

The company added: "The planned establishment of AI Co. is aimed at securing opportunities in the emerging AI era. The company will continue to work closely with global partners while proactively creating value for customers".