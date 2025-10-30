Rare NES game is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Steam

The classic NES title 'Little Samson' is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Steam, with the team at Limited Run Games porting over the title.

TL;DR: Limited Run Games will release the classic 1992 NES side-scroller Little Samson on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Featuring four unique characters with distinct abilities, this collector's item offers both nostalgic gameplay and a fresh experience for new players on Nintendo's latest console.

The 1992 release of "Little Samson" is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, according to an announcement by Limited Run Games.

Little Samson was originally released for the NES in 1992 and has become somewhat of a collector's item, with copies of the title going for hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, depending on the condition. For those who don't know, Little Samson is a side-scrolling title directed by former Capcom designer Shinichi Yoshimoto, and enables players to control four characters: Samson, a dragon named Kikira, a golem named Gamm, and a mouse named K.O.

Each of the characters is distinctly different by featuring different abilities, and players can swap between characters at any point following the completion of the first four levels. Nintendo Switch 2 owners will be able to enjoy Little Samson for the first time, or relive the experience on Nintendo's latest console when Limited Run Games launches the Switch 2 port sometime in 2026.

