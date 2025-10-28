Battlefield 6 battle royale officially launches, download and play for free now

Battlefield Studios has officially launched the new battle royale mode as part of the Season 1 update, which has just been made available.

It's been a little over two weeks since the release of Battlefield 6, and the title has attracted hundreds of thousands of players, but for those who didn't buy the game, EA has a surprise for you - the new free-to-play Battlefield 6 battle royale is now available.

EA has confirmed to me that as part of the first season of Battlefield 6, Battlefield Studios is releasing "Battlefield REDSEC," a "genre-shifting free-to-play destination built on Battlefield's iconic DNA". Players will be dropping into Fort Lyndon, Battlefield's biggest map in the franchise where 100 players in teams are pit against each other as they scavenge to find valuable loot, while also crafting unique game-winning strategies of taking out their opponents.

Players will be able to leverage the destruction seen in Battlefield 6, within the new battle royale mode, as Battlefield Studios writes, "The power of Tactical Destruction brings an entirely new level of strategy to the genre, as players create their own paths to victory or turn the environment into their own deadly weapon while crushing opposing squads."

Also included in REDSEC is the new mode called Gauntlet, which is a fast-paced elimination mode where eight teams of four-player squads will compete in a series of "dynamic round-based missions in a tournament-style format." Each of these rounds will consist of 5-minute windows for squads to complete their mission objectives, and each round, location, and mission will come with unique variables.

Notably, the Battlefield 6 battle royale mode will feature the deadliest circle out of any battle royale game, as any players that come in contact with it will be instantly eliminated. The new update for Battlefield 6 has gone live on Steam and it's coming in at a whopping 38.3GB for PC.