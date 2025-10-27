Cooler Master's new MasterBox CM695 case has a DVD and Blu-ray drive bay

TL;DR: The Cooler Master MasterBox CM695 mid-tower case combines retro design with modern features, including a 5.25-inch optical drive bay, support for large graphics cards, and multiple HDD/SSD bays. Tailored for markets favoring optical media, it offers airflow mesh and optional tempered glass but remains rare outside Japan.

The official product page for Cooler Master's new MasterBox CM695 mid-tower case says it features a "classic odd design" because it includes a 5.25-inch optical drive bay. Once upon a time, all PCs included one or even two optical drive bays, as CD-ROM and DVD-ROM media were the go-to formats for entertainment and backups.

Cooler Master's new MasterBox CM695 mid-tower case, image credit: Cooler Master.

In the digital age of PC gaming on Steam, streaming services, and Plex libraries, not to mention cloud storage services from Microsoft, Google, and others offering exponentially more capacity than even a double-layer DVD, the appeal here is purely retro. Cooler Master writes that this case is "ideal for users needing DVD/Blu-ray drives," and that the MasterBox CM695's minimal design has "retro appeal."

That said, this is a modern case that can still support 360mm radiators and large graphics cards up to 398mm in length. This is on top of it featuring a 5.25-inch optical drive bay, four 3.5-inch HDD drive bays, and five 2.5-inch HDD/SSD drive bays. All this storage support makes the mid-tower case on the larger side, measuring 209 mm (W) x 466 mm (D) x 478.5 mm (H).

The design does have some additional modern touches: half of the front panel features a mesh finish for airflow, and a tempered glass side panel is optional for those who want to show off their 2025 DVD- or Blu-ray-powered PC. According to a report on the new case over at Tom's Hardware, Cooler Master's MasterBox CM695 is a case tailor-made for the Japanese market, as it's one of the few regions left that still prefer optical media to streaming or downloading.

That said, if you are in the market for Cooler Master's MasterBox CM695, odds are this one will be difficult to track down in most markets. As of writing, we found no retail listings.