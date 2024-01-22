Seagate launches the world's largest hard drive at a very reasonable price

Seagate has knocked Western Digital Gold's 24TB hard drive off the first-place podium for the world's largest HDD with the Exos X Mozaic 3+.

Seagate has upped its game in the hard drive market, solidifying itself as the first-place holder for the world's largest hard drive.

The company knocked off the new previous first place holder, Western Digitals Gold 24TB hard drive, with its recently launched Seagate Exos X Mozaic 3+ that set a new standard of 30TB with ten 3TB platters. Reports indicate the new hard drive uses new technology that enabled Seagate to squeeze more platters into the drive, enabling an impressive 1.742 TB per square inch. Notably, the drive features a 12-nanometer integrated controller that improves its efficiency by 3x compared to previous generations.

If you are wondering about cost, Seagate has confirmed to TechRadar that the drive will be cheaper compared to existing models, as the cost of development has been reduced due to Seagate taking advantage of existing technologies used in previous generation models. TechRadar proposes an approximate cost of $15 per Terabyte of storage, which would make the Exos X Mozaic 3+ a $450 hard drive, quite a bargain if you are just looking for an intense amount of storage.

A bit of a fun calculation also coming from TechRadar is the approximate cost of creating 1 Petabyte of storage with the Exos X Mozaic 3+. 1 Petabyte, or 1,000 Terabytes, would be able to store 30,000 Blu-ray movies and would cost about $14,000.