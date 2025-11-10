SilverStone's FLP02 case is for PC gamers who want their rig to look like it's from 1990

SilverStone's new FLP02 tower case might look like it's from the early 1990s, but you can still fit a Ryzen X3D CPU and GeForce RTX 5080 GPU inside.

TL;DR: SilverStone's FLP02 PC case combines a retro 1990s beige design with modern features like support for 360mm radiators and GPUs up to 386mm. It includes three functional 5.25-inch bays, a working "Turbo" button for fan speed, and versatile motherboard compatibility, appealing to retro gaming enthusiasts.

SilverStone's new FLP02 case was designed to mimic the look and feel of PCs from the early 1990s, right down to the beige color, 'Turbo' mode, and faux floppy disk drive bays. The retro-inspired design may look like a blast from the past, but it's very much a modern case, thanks to support for a 360mm radiator on top and GPUs up to 386mm in length. Two things that didn't exist when PCs looked like this.

Outside of its retro look, the primary feature that distinguishes this tower case from others is that it actually boasts three 5.25-inch drive bays, which can be installed to resemble the fake old-school floppy disk drives. This means that you've only got two 120mm front intake fans, which should still be more than enough for most configurations. Plus, it's a very old-school way of installing traditional platter-based HDDs.

One cool touch is that the entire 'Turbo' and power module is functional, featuring retro-inspired power, reset, and even a lock-and-key mechanism for added security. And when you press the 'Turbo' button, it sets the fans to full speed for maximum cooling. For those who recall, the 'Turbo' button was all about making your Intel CPU run slower or at its full speed, making it one of those peculiar PC features from the 1990s that didn't really make sense.

Interestingly, the front I/O isn't included on the 'Turbo' module but is hidden underneath a panel that can be flipped open near the top of the case, which consists of a USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack.

The SilverStone FLP02 case ships with three 120mm fans pre-installed and supports ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards. Without any RGB lighting or a tempered glass side panel, this is the sort of case that will appeal to retro gaming enthusiasts who want their modern GeForce RTX or Radeon RX gaming rig to resemble a PC from their childhood. The SilverStone FLP02 is expected to hit retail in the coming weeks, priced at around $240.