SDC teases first OLED gaming monitor with GPU-busting 720Hz refresh rate

SDC is a monitor manufacturer out of China that you might not have heard of, but they're the first ones to burst through the insane 700Hz refresh rate with its new Flash 540-Meta WOLED gaming monitor and its massive 720Hz refresh rate. Check it out:

We haven't had the official unveiling of SDC's new 540-Meta gaming monitor, but underneath the new 720Hz gaming monitor is using LG's new 4th Gen W-OLED panel, seeing it smash above the 600Hz offerings from both ASUS and MSI that we saw at Computex 2025 barely a month ago now.

SDC's new Flash 540-Meta gaming monitor is now officially the fastest OLED-based gaming monitor, with a refresh rate ranging between 540Hz and 720Hz, with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution (1440p). There are some glaring issues that we can see, as SDC lists that its new Flash 540-Mega gaming monitor uses an older DisplayPort 1.4 connector, versus the new DP2.1 UHBR20 port that is the only connectivity that's able to handle the insane 720Hz refresh rate through its 80Gbps of bandwidth.

In order to burst up to the 720Hz refresh rate, we're sure that SDC will be bumping the resolution down to 1080p @ 720Hz, while retaining 1440p @ 540Hz (given the Flash 540-Meta naming). The specs of the monitor other than its huge (up to) 720Hz refresh rate are great to see, with up to 335 nits in SDR mode and up to 1500 nits of brightness in HDR mode.

If you're an esports gamer playing titles like Overwatch 2, PUBG, Call of Duty, Rocket League, and other games where you can get 1080p @ 720FPS (which is insane), then this is going to mightly impress when SDC drops its new 720Hz-capable gaming monitor (of which we don't know any ETA or pricing on it yet, but don't expect it to be cheap).